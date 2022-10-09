MS Dhoni To Launch Film Production Company By The Name Of ‘Dhoni Entertainment’

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most renowned cricketing names in the world and also arguably the best captain in the game of cricket. He is also the only skipper in cricketing history to win all three major ICC trophies including 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the ICC Champion’s Trophy.

Dhoni has retired from all forms of International Cricket but still plays and leads one of the most successful IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings. He is one of the most loved cricketing icons and his fanbase is filled with devotees, who are always praising Dhoni’s intelligence, and accomplishments, on and off the sporting field.

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/zgTxzdSynT LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 9, 2022

The World Cup winning captain is also the owner of a production house called ‘Dhoni Entertainment’. It is owned by both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. The production house has produced small-scale movies like Roar of the Lion, Blaze to Glory and The Hidden Hindu.

These are the only three movies released under the umbrella of Dhoni Entertainment yet. Roar of Lion is movie about Chennai Super Kings return in IPL after suffering a two year ban. The Blaze to Glory is a documentary on the historic World Cup win of the Men in Blue in 2011 and the third movie, The Hidden Hindu is a movie based on mythological thriller by the author Akshat Gupta.

Now MS Dhoni is aiming to expand this production house and plans on producing movies in three more languages that will be Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. “Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam,” LetsCinema made this announcement on Sunday using their twitter handle.