MS Dhoni To Play In SA20 League? Graeme Smith Says He Will Reach Out To CSK Captain After IPL Retirement

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said that he will be reaching out to MS Dhoni for participation in the SA20 league.

New Delhi: There are a lot of speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League. At 41, it was assumed that MS Dhoni will bid adieu to IPL after the ongoing season, however, MS Dhoni has left the fans and experts guessing about his plans.

Dhoni's close friend Suresh Raina also confirmed that Dhoni is not thinking about retiring anytime soon, adding that the CSK captain told him he will play for one more year after winning the trophy. Dhoni has looked in great touch in the IPL 2023, striking lusty blows at the fag end of the innings. MS Dhoni has scored 90+ runs at a strike rate of over 200 this season.

Would Love To Have MS Dhoni In SA20: Graeme Smith Ahead of the IPL, there were rumours that Dhoni will play for Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 league after he retires from IPL. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith spoke on MS Dhoni's participation in the SA20 league and said that he will be reaching out to Dhoni for the same, adding that a player of the calibre of Dhoni will add a lot of value to the league.

"Someone like an MS would of course add a lot of value to our league. If there is ever an opportunity I would definitely be reaching out to Mahi," said Smith as quoted by Hindustan Times. I" mean how good is MS! He certainly has a huge fan base in India but he is loved in South Africa as well. And he would be a huge asset for us to even have him as a mentor at SA20. That said, yes he has a very strong root with the Super Kings. But you know, at the end of his career, if he looks to turn on and play, then we certainly would. Definitely open with both ends. For me, it is just so good to see MS do so many things, particularly with the bat. His leadership and keeping is always good, but to see him back to the best of MS, walking out and smashing those sixes," he said.

Speaking further on Dhoni, Smith said that he is shocked to see the stardom MS Dhoni carries.