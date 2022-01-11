Mumbai: In India, cricket is nothing short of religion and the players are treated like demi-gods. Cricket is surely a way of life in the sub-continent. Over the years, India has taken giant strides in the game and today is a side to reckon with. But, things did not change overnight.

For Indian cricketers, they have to first go through the grind of domestic cricket. Once they get noticed with some brilliant performances – their chances of making the national team grow. In India, that is how things work in cricket and it has been a tried and tested formula to produce talented cricketers.

But then, there are players who have won the World Cup but have failed to lift the Ranji Trophy crown. It is a rare thing, but it has happened.

Yuvraj Singh: Arguably one of the biggest match-winner produced in India, Yuvraj has two World Cup titles to his name but has never won the Ranji Trophy for Punjab. After making his debut for Punjab in 1997, he was quickly fast-tracked in the national side, and thanks to his good show – he cemented his spot in the side. And the rest as they say is history.