MS Dhoni fans rejoiced on social space after the news that the Chennai Super Kings skipper tested negative for coronavirus came to light on Thursday evening. The news meant that Dhoni would be joining the CSK training camp at Chepauk on August 15 and will fly to UAE for IPL 13. Dhoni would be making a comeback to the game after the 2019 World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>The piece of news was good enough for Dhoni fans to celebrate and they did and made the former India skipper trend on Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4110853" align="aligncenter" width="347"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4110853" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Image-4-35.jpg" alt="See the latest MS Dhoni cricket news: IPL 2020, IPL 2020 news, IPL 13, IPL 13 news, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni News, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni ipl, MS Dhoni wife, Coronavirus, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus updates, BCCI, BCCI news, BCCI Schedule, BCCI fixtures, IPL 2020 fixtures, IPL 2020 timings, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Cricket News" width="347" height="407" /> Image: Twitter[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Twitterverse reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Finally we see our thala <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> on the cricket pitch &#x1f64c;&#x1f64c;&#x2665;&#xfe0f; : <a href="https://t.co/xYkl5aRRUw">pic.twitter.com/xYkl5aRRUw</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f492;Dil Ka Bungalow&#x1f3e9; (@THEhimanshuseth) <a href="https://twitter.com/THEhimanshuseth/status/1293950320003801088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> corona report is negative. <p></p>He will join Chennai camp soon.</p> <p></p>MSDian :- Dhoni ko khelte dekhne ki <a href="https://t.co/Wq4Z1xCq4f">pic.twitter.com/Wq4Z1xCq4f</a> <p></p> <p></p> Ankit (@Sanatan_Ankit) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sanatan_Ankit/status/1293950573012643840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> will tested negative for covid-19 and he will come to practice ground on 14 aug...</p> <p></p>*MSDians right now : <a href="https://t.co/2f8rzh2Q61">pic.twitter.com/2f8rzh2Q61</a> <p></p> <p></p> Himanshu Seth (@tereMaalKaYaar) <a href="https://twitter.com/tereMaalKaYaar/status/1293949416508755969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> is all set to join Chennai Super Kings' camp.he tested negative for covid-19 today</p> <p></p>Meanwhile <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> to haters : <a href="https://t.co/UWBXHwLvpK">pic.twitter.com/UWBXHwLvpK</a> <p></p> <p></p> Jess Rao (@jess_rao) <a href="https://twitter.com/jess_rao/status/1293949872819732485?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> tested negative for Covid-19 earlier today. He'll be joining the Chennai Training Camp soon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SagarSapre2025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SagarSapre2025</a> <p></p>Meanwhile fans (including me) be like: <a href="https://t.co/8T81qHJ1L9">pic.twitter.com/8T81qHJ1L9</a></p> <p></p> Mayur Sheth (@MayurSheth97) <a href="https://twitter.com/MayurSheth97/status/1293950953855397888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier on Thursday, a team from a private hospital, Gurunanak Hospital and Research Centre collected samples from Dhoni's farmhouse on Ranchi Ring Road. <p></p> <p></p>"We collected his samples today (Wednesday). The report is expected tonight," Telegraph India quoted Dr. Pooja Sahai as saying. <p></p> <p></p>IPL 13 is scheduled to begin from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.