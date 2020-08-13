MS Dhoni fans rejoiced on social space after the news that the Chennai Super Kings skipper tested negative for coronavirus came to light on Thursday evening. The news meant that Dhoni would be joining the CSK training camp at Chepauk on August 15 and will fly to UAE for IPL 13. Dhoni would be making a comeback to the game after the 2019 World Cup.

The piece of news was good enough for Dhoni fans to celebrate and they did and made the former India skipper trend on Twitter.

Here is how Twitterverse reacted:

Finally we see our thala #MSDhoni on the cricket pitch 🙌🙌♥️ : pic.twitter.com/xYkl5aRRUw 💒Dil Ka Bungalow🏩 (@THEhimanshuseth) August 13, 2020

#MSDhoni corona report is negative. He will join Chennai camp soon. MSDian :- Dhoni ko khelte dekhne ki pic.twitter.com/Wq4Z1xCq4f Ankit (@Sanatan_Ankit) August 13, 2020

#MSDhoni will tested negative for covid-19 and he will come to practice ground on 14 aug… *MSDians right now : pic.twitter.com/2f8rzh2Q61 Himanshu Seth (@tereMaalKaYaar) August 13, 2020

#MSDhoni is all set to join Chennai Super Kings’ camp.he tested negative for covid-19 today Meanwhile #MSDhoni to haters : pic.twitter.com/UWBXHwLvpK Jess Rao (@jess_rao) August 13, 2020

@msdhoni tested negative for Covid-19 earlier today. He’ll be joining the Chennai Training Camp soon. #MSDhoni @SagarSapre2025 Meanwhile fans (including me) be like: pic.twitter.com/8T81qHJ1L9 Mayur Sheth (@MayurSheth97) August 13, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, a team from a private hospital, Gurunanak Hospital and Research Centre collected samples from Dhoni’s farmhouse on Ranchi Ring Road.

“We collected his samples today (Wednesday). The report is expected tonight,” Telegraph India quoted Dr. Pooja Sahai as saying.

IPL 13 is scheduled to begin from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.