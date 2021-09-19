Dubai: At 40 – despite having retired from international cricket – MS Dhoni’s stocks are high. He is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world, if not the most popular. His presence also makes the IPL special for fans, especially the ones from Chennai, where the ex-India captain is treated like a demi-god. And hence, it was not surprising to see hashtag #Dhoni trend on the day of the Chennai versus Mumbai IPL game in Dubai.

Fans have been wishing Dhoni all the luck ahead of the big clash against the defending champions. Here is how fans are making Dhoni trend on Twitterverse:

Mumbai Indians will have a psychological edge over Chennai because of Dhoni’s team average record in the UAE. CSK finished at the bottom in 2020 – it was their worst campaign ever in the T20 league.

While CSK is second on the points table with five wins from seven matches 10 points MI is fourth with four wins eight points from seven games. Both sides would like to start the UAE leg with a win. In the first phase in India earlier in the year, Mumbai beat Chennai convincingly by four wickets.