MS Dhoni Turns MA Chidambaram Stadium Yellow For CSK vs LSG Match | WATCH VIDEO
CSK will take on LSG on April 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In A Video posted by CSK, MS Dhoni can be seen turning the stadium yellow.
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2023. CSK will be eyeing a better show in the coming season after a disastrous outing in IPL 2022 where they finished ninth. The IPL 2023 could well be MS Dhoni's last as a player thus the team will be keener to give him a fitting farewell. Meanwhile, in a video posted by the Chennai Super Kings on their official Insta handle, MS Dhoni can be seen painting the MA Chidambaram stadium's chair with yellow colour. CSK take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 3 at the same venue.
"?????????? ??????? ???????"Anbuden Awaiting for April 3?? pic.twitter.com/eKp2IzGHfm Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023
Chennai Super Kings made a few changes to their squad for IPL 2023 and dropped players like Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, while bringing Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson and Ajinkya Rahane among a few others. The team, however, was dealt with a big blow as pacer Kyle Jamieson was ruled out of the tournament. Later, the franchise signed Sisanda Magala as his replacement. CSK were dealt with another significant blow recently as pacer Mukesh Choudhary picked up an injury. The pacer too is set to miss a large chunk of the tournament, if not the entire season. IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings Full Squad Captain and wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, K. Bhagath Verma
