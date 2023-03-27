MS Dhoni Turns MA Chidambaram Stadium Yellow For CSK vs LSG Match | WATCH VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2023. CSK will be eyeing a better show in the coming season after a disastrous outing in IPL 2022 where they finished ninth. The IPL 2023 could well be MS Dhoni's last as a player thus the team will be keener to give him a fitting farewell.

Meanwhile, in a video posted by the Chennai Super Kings on their official Insta handle, MS Dhoni can be seen painting the MA Chidambaram stadium's chair with yellow colour. CSK take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 3 at the same venue.