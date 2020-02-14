Not long ago, former India skipper MS Dhoni paid a visit to the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh along with his wife Sakshi and their friends. On Friday, he took to Instagram to flaunt off a picture he took during the visit. The 38-year-old posted the picture of a tiger, which was clicked by him. Going by the picture it seems he got really close to the Big Cat to get the perfect shot.

He captioned the picture as, “When u spot the tiger on ur own and he obliges u with just enough time to click a few pics. Visit to kanha was outstanding.”

It was his first visit to the National Park according to the official website of the Kanha National Park. He had arrived on a chartered plane that landed on Birsi Airstrip, Baiher.

Also, on his way back, he was mobbed by fans who spotted him on a jeep.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain has not been playing international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand.

He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia.

He was also dropped from the BCCI’s central contract recently which stirred rumours of his retirement.

He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.