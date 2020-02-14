Not long ago, former India skipper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/MS-Dhoni">MS Dhoni</a> paid a visit to the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh along with his wife Sakshi and their friends. On Friday, he took to Instagram to flaunt off a picture he took during the visit. The 38-year-old posted the picture of a tiger, which was clicked by him. Going by the picture it seems he got really close to the Big Cat to get the perfect shot. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8i2DhXlwW0/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8i2DhXlwW0/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">When u spot the tiger on ur own and he obliges u with just enough time to click a few pics.Visit to kanha was outstanding</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/mahi7781/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> M S Dhoni</a> (@mahi7781) on Feb 14, 2020 at 2:46am PST</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>He captioned the picture as, "When u spot the tiger on ur own and he obliges u with just enough time to click a few pics. Visit to kanha was outstanding." <p></p> <p></p>It was his first visit to the National Park according to the official website of the Kanha National Park. He had arrived on a chartered plane that landed on Birsi Airstrip, Baiher. <p></p> <p></p>Also, on his way back, he was mobbed by fans who spotted him on a jeep. <p></p> <p></p>The two-time World Cup-winning captain has not been playing international cricket since India's heartbreaking loss at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>He was also dropped from the BCCI's central contract recently which stirred rumours of his retirement. <p></p> <p></p>He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.