Mumbai: As the 2022 season gets ready, it will be the first time MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli will not be captains of their respective sides. So, with pressure off their shoulders – the two seemed to have had a good time when they met each other on the eve of the IPL season opener between CSK and KKR. It is no secret that Dhoni and Kohli have a lot of mutual admiration for each other.

Dhoni and Kohli were spotted hugging during the practise session at the Wankhede stadium. This video surfaced on the social space and has since gone viral. Here is the video:

A couple of days back, Dhoni stumped one and all again. CSK made an announcement on Wednesday that Dhoni has stepped down as the captain and Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed to lead the side in 2022.

Paying tribute to his “skip,” Kohli took to his official social media profile to hail Dhoni. “Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always,” Kohli, who had also stepped down from Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) captaincy last year, wrote.