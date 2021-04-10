After a cliffhanger on Friday in Chennai - the IPL 2021 caravan moves to Mumbai where will see the highly-awaited battle between the 'young apprentice and his master'. Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant will give the world a glimpse of his leadership skills against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings as the two stalwarts square off in IPL match 2 on Saturday. Both Pant and Dhoni will be aiming for a winning start to their campaign. <p></p> <p></p>The Delhi franchise ended runners-up last season in the UAE and would be aiming to go one better this time and a good start would be what they will be looking for. Three-time champions CSK had a forgettable season last year, finishing at seventh out of eight teams and they would also be seeking a winning start in their bid to make amends of a poor IPL 2020. <p></p> <p></p>Keeper-batsman Pant anointed to the captaincy in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, has said recently that he would put his learning from Dhoni to use in DC's season opener. <p></p> <p></p>"My first match as captain will be against Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I'll apply my own experience and learning from him," Pant had said recently. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi's strong batting line up of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith and Pant himself will look to fire on all cylinders right from the opening game. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan (618 runs) was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 and looked in good touch in the recent ODI series against England. He would be raring to go this season. <p></p> <p></p>Shaw will be itching to prove his worth after amassing 827 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is most likely that Shaw and Dhawan would open. <p></p> <p></p>Captain Pant, a hard-hitting batsman, is in the form of his life, having emerged as a match-winner for India in the series against Australia and England. He would like to continue his good run. <p></p> <p></p>The Delhi team also possesses the likes of all-rounder Marcus Stonis, Shimron Hetymar and Sam Billings but will have to get their team combination right, as only four overseas players can feature in the playing XI. <p></p> <p></p>They have enough options to choose from the battery of pacers comprising Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Anrich Nortje. <p></p> <p></p>Even if the South African duo of Rabada and Nortje misses out the first game as they joined the team just a few days back, DC have enough firepower and experience in the bowling department. <p></p> <p></p>Also, playing a key role on a sluggish Wankhede track would be the spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra, though Axar Patel will not be available as he tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, Chennai will be bolstered by the return of the experienced batsman Suresh Raina, who is their all-time leading run-scorer, with 5,368 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Raina will strengthen the top-order, which has the likes of young Ruturaj Gaikwad, South African Faf Du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu. <p></p> <p></p>With the likes of young Sam Curran, who almost pulled off a win for England in the final ODI against India, and Moeen Ali, along with great finisher Dhoni, Chennai also have a stable middle-order. <p></p> <p></p>Their bowling attack will be led by the ever-improving Shardul Thakur, who can also bat, and Deepak Chahar. And then there is Ravindra Jadeja, the wily left-arm spinner, who can also be handy with the bat. <p></p> <p></p>Behind the closed doors at the Wankhede Stadium, which was ravaged by a slew of COVID-19 cases before it was cleared to host matches, it remains to be seen whether Pant is able to outsmart Dhoni, or MSD' has his way. <p></p><h2>MI vs CSK SQUADS -</h2> <p></p><strong>Delhi Capitals:</strong> Rishabh Pant (c &amp; wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chennai Super Kings:</strong> Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c &amp; wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match starts at 7.30 PM.</strong>