Ex-BCCI selector Gagan Khoda made a comparison between the styles of leadership between former India skipper MS Dhoni and current captain Virat Kohli. He said that Dhoni – who was the skipper from 2007-2016 – was aggressive and safe at the same time and felt Kohli – his successor – is learning quickly and getting there.

“They say Virat Kohli is very aggressive, but MS Dhoni is not. I don’t believe in this. Aggression is not being vocal. MS Dhoni was aggressive and safe. You have to be safe as a captain. Virat Kohli is aggressive and learning how to be safe. He’s learning very quickly. The only difference is that MS Dhoni is not vocal but he is equally aggressive,” Khoda told SportsKeeda.

Hailing Dhoni as being a blend of both, Khoda said one cannot be aggressive and attack all the time.

“You can’t attack and be aggressive all the time. You have to be aggressive and safe. MS Dhoni was a blend of both. Virat Kohli is reaching there,” he added.

Khoda also said that Kohli is a quick learner and admits his mistakes which is good.

“MS Dhoni was a great captain and used to study the game very well. Virat Kohli is getting there and he is a very quick learner. He’ll admit his mistake and say he’ll do better next time,” Khoda further said.

Both Dhoni and Kohli would be leading their respective franchises in the upcoming IPL in UAE which starts from September 19 and the final will take place in November 10.