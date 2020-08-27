Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan – who has seen both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli leading the side – pointed out the difference between the two leaders. Pathan said that during Dhoni’s era there was calmness, whereas Kohli is the exact opposite – he is aggressive. While opponents kept guessing about what Dhoni could pull off, with Kohli, oppositions think how to get under his skin.

“In Dhoni’s era, we saw a calmness and in Virat Kohli’s era we saw aggression. You need both these qualities to be successful,” Pathan during a chat on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

Pathan also said that both qualities are important for a player to succeed.

“A player, how he uses his calmness and his aggression to perform better, we have seen in both the eras. We have seen MS Dhoni come at the end and win us matches from difficult situations and we have seen Virat Kohli’s amazing record in Test cricket,” he added.

He also hailed Kohli’s success in Australia where the Indian skipper fought aggression with aggression.

“Going to Australia and beating them there. Their fast bowlers who always play aggressive cricket can dominate anyone, but Virat Kohli went there and dominated their bowlers in their own backyard both as a player and as a captain,” he further added.

Both Dhoni and Kohli would be leading their respective franchises in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which starts from September 19. All the franchises have already reached UAE and are now in the self-isolation period. The fixtures of the tournament is yet to be disclosed by the BCCI, and that is expected to happen soon.