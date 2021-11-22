Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni watched closely tracked the just-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. In a nail-biting title showdown – Shahrukh Khan’s last-ball six sealed the deal for Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu, who lifted their record third title with a four-wicket win over Karnataka. Fans of Twitter were left buzzing on the social media site after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a picture of their skipper Dhoni enjoying the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, four-time IPL champs – CSK posted a picture of Dhoni watching the action and wrote, “Fini See ing off in sty7e!” This is the third time that Tamil Nadu have won the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, having previously won it in 2006-07 and 2020-21.

Needing 16 runs off the last over bowled by Prateek Jain, power-hitter Shahrukh Khan kept his cool under pressure to clobber the final delivery over deep-square leg to take Tamil Nadu to 153 for 6 and seal a famous win.

The burly 26-year-old right-hander remained not out on 33 (15 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) while R Sai Kishore was 6 not out (3 balls, 1 four). With this win, Tamil Nadu thus avenged their heartbreaking one-run loss to Karnataka in the 2019 final.

Moments after CSK’s tweet, fans of the franchise began speculating Shahrukh’s possible arrival in the Chennai team for the upcoming IPL 2022 season.

Meanwhile, IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) also congratulated Tamil Nadu and their batter Shahrukh for his heroics. Shahrukh hit a 15-ball 33 to take his side home.

Tamil Nadu defended their #SyedMushtaqAliT20 title as a sensational last-ball six from Shahrukh Khan helped them defeat Karnataka by four wickets in the final. Khan, just as he did in the previous season, hit the winning runs. Video Courtesy: BCCI pic.twitter.com/3bkMRFjhxG Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) November 22, 2021

Get him Dhoni bhai! Would love to see a couple TN players in starting 11 of CSK. Venkataraman K S (@venky211187) November 22, 2021

@PunjabKingsIPL if you release SRK then he you have to face finisher and SRK in same team next year Captain Cool is watching MSR (@itz_chillax) November 22, 2021

IPL auction preparation Vinoth R Raja (@VinothRRaja) November 22, 2021

Auction coming Behind the matches pic.twitter.com/9Kj82yAKQ8 Sakthimonkvijay (@Sakthivel08081) November 22, 2021

“5 needed off 1 and SRK hits a six off the final ball to take Tamil Nadu over the line! Shahrukh Khan, you beauty! In the end, it had to be SRK who wins all the hearts!”

Earlier, Abhinav Manohar and Praveen Dubey played knocks of 46 and 33 as Karnataka posted 151/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Asked to bat first, Karnataka got off to a bad start as the side lost its first three wickets with just 32 runs on the board.

Rohan Kadam (0), Manish Pandey (13), and Karun Nair (18) failed to stay at the crease for a long haul. For Tamil Nadu, Sai Kishore scalped three wickets.