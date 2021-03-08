Former India skipper MS Dhoni – who is at the fag end of his career – could very well be participating in his last IPL. Reports suggest that the CSK skipper may not play in Chennai in front of his fans. This is because of the neutral venue system that would be followed during this edition of the IPL as all cities are not hosting the tournament due to the pandemic.

“You’re denying MS Dhoni to play his potential final IPL in Chennai. If there are to be no crowds, what stops CSK to play in Chennai and Mumbai Indians to play in Mumbai,” asks one of many franchise officers as quoted by Cricbuzz.

It could be a massive heartbreak for fans in Chennai – who treat the CSK skipper nothing short of a demi-god.

“Yes, it’s perfect. Having a series of matches in a select city will mean fewer logistical problems. No team will have any undue advantage. No team is getting to host any match. All matches will be held in neutral venues means no home advantage for any team,” CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan told InsideSport.co on Sunday.

Dhoni and CSK finished last in the edition in UAE. They would like to change things around this year as the IPL comes home. The Dhoni-led side has made changes to the squad and would be hoping that it reaps rewards.

Here’s the full schedule, venues, and match timings for the MS Dhoni-led CSK in IPL 2021.

1. 10 April 2021 – CSK v DC, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

2. 16 April 2021 – Kings XI Punjab v CSK, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

3. 19 April 2021- CSK vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

4. 21 April 2021- KKR vs CSK, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

5. 25 April 2021 – CSK vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai, 3.30 PM IST

6. 28 April 2021 – CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

7. 01 May 2021 – Mumbai Indians vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

8. 05 May 2021 – Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

9. 07 May 2021- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

10. 09 May 2021 – CSK vs Kings XI Punjab, Bangalore, 3.30 PM IST

11. 12 May 2021 – CSK vs KKR, Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

12. 16 May 2021 – CSK vs Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

13. 21 May 2021 – Delhi Capitals vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

14. 23 May 2021 – RCB vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST