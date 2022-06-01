Watch: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts With Special Gesture Towards Differently-Abled Fan

MS Dhoni rules the hearts of millions of cricket fans across the globe. Despite achieving so much in life, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is one of the most humble and down to earth person. Dhoni recently met a specially-abled fan and his gesture towards her further raised his stature as wonderful human being.

Dhoni was at the Ranchi Airport to catch a flight to Chennai when he met a special fan, Lavanya Pilania. The former India skipper took out some time to make the day special for the special girl. Lavanya took to Instagram and opened up about her meeting with MS Dhoni. She revealed how MS Dhoni made her feel comfortable and how much of a gentleman he is.

“Feeling of meeting him is something I can’t put in words, he is kind, sweet & soft spoken. The way he asked me about my name spelling, he shaked my hand & when he said “RONA NAHI” & wipe my tear it was a pure bliss for me.

He said “THANK YOU” to me for his sketch & said “MAIN LE JAUNGA” & the words he spoken to me will be remembered by me forever.

He gave me his precious time was something I can’t express through words. When I said him “AAP BAHUT ACHE HO” his reaction was priceless. 31 MAY, 2022 will be special for me,” wrote Lavanya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAVANYA PILANIA (@heartqueen_lavanya)

Meanwhile, ‘Thala’ fans were deligted to see their hero bringing a smile on people’s faces. They took to Twitter and hailed MS Dhoni as a great personality.

MS Dhoni fulfills a fan’s last wish of meeting him pic.twitter.com/tRWXpkVXKj DHONI Trends (@TrendsDhoni) May 31, 2022

My last wish before dying is also the same i.e to meet @msdhoni When will I get a chance to meet?? ?? And MSD is such a gem of a person? Pratik Sehajpal (@Pratik25703) May 31, 2022

MS Dhoni met with his beautiful fan. Once again Mahi winning the hearts of everyone. MS Dhoni what a great man. pic.twitter.com/Da0dEMBazJ CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 31, 2022

MS Dhoni chatting with a fan named Lavanya Pilania .. What a character MS Dhoni is ? #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ZMO9Uq8iGj ??? ? ?????????? ?? (@MSDianMrigu) May 31, 2022

This Caption describes everything. ? As Mahi Said Once “I just want that people know me as a good human than a good Cricketer.” ?? ? Mahi met his fan Lavanya at Ranchi Airport ! ?? ? Insta : heartqueen_lavanya#MSDhoni#Mahi #MSD #RanchiAirport #Ranchi #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/oOfw8fFCCA Shreyansh ? (@shreyansh0727) May 31, 2022

Bhaiya Mai Bhaiya Mahi Bhaiya Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, On May 20, ahead of CSK’s final game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), MS Dhoni confirmed that he will feature in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

“Well, I think, definitely,” Dhoni said while responding to Ian Bishop at the toss ahead of CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals. “It’s a simple reason. It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But, you know it won’t be nice to the CSK fans.”

“And also, hopefully next year the teams will get an opportunity to travel, so it will be like a thank all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that’s a big question because you know we can’t really predict about something two years down the line, but definitely I’ll be working hard to come back strong next year,” Dhoni added.