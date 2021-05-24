MS Dhoni Words Were Misunderstood: N Jagadeesan Reacts on CSK Captain’s ‘Spark’ Remark During IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni sparked a controversy after he raised a question on the franchise’s young player’s ability during IPL 2020. Dhoni said that the youngsters in the group lacked spark. Almost a year, CSK young wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan defended his skippers’ remarks and said he was misunderstood.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League was the first time when Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs stage. The team management was heavily criticized for not including young players in the playing XI when some experienced and aged players were underperforming in the UAE.

On the being asked youngsters’ absence from the playing XI, at that time Dhoni replied maybe the management didn’t see much spark in the youngsters.

“It’s fair enough [the criticism for not playing youngsters], this season we weren’t there. Maybe we didn’t see as much spark from some of our youngsters. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure,” MS Dhoni had said.

Jagadeesan said that the skipper was misunderstood as he and Ruturaj Gaikwad performed decently well in that season

“What he [Dhoni] actually said was completely misunderstood by the press. It was not about the youngsters, Rutu and I did well, to be honest,” Jagadeesan told Sportskeeda.

The wicketkeeper batter further praised his skipper and said that he always tries to boost the team alongside other senior players of the camp.

“What people don’t get is that he’s someone who’s trying to boost the entire team, the seniors as well. When you have such legends in the team, you can’t pinpoint each of them. There needs to be a way where the seniors are backed up. For them to be backed up, something had to be done. And after his comment, we did well and the team did really well,”