Mumbai: Captain, coach or mentor, speculations have been rife over what would be MS Dhoni’s role in CSK in IPL 2023. Amid all of this, Dhoni made a statement at the toss where he said he would be in a ‘different yellow jersey’. Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the matter and reacted.

As per Gavaskar, Dhoni will be the mentor of Chennai in 2023. Gavaskar also reckoned Dhoni would not have taken back captaincy if he was not going to be there.

“I think he (Dhoni) said, ‘You will definitely see me in yellow’. Whether it’s a player uniform or another yellow, it remains to be seen. I do believe he will be around as a mentor. If he wasn’t keen on continuing, he would not have taken the captaincy back,” Gavaskar told host broadcaster Star Sports after the CSK-GT game.