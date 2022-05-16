<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Captain, coach or mentor, speculations have been rife over what would be MS Dhoni's role in CSK in IPL 2023. Amid all of this, Dhoni made a statement at the toss where he said he would be in a 'different yellow jersey'. Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the matter and reacted. <p></p> <p></p>As per Gavaskar, Dhoni will be the mentor of Chennai in 2023. Gavaskar also reckoned Dhoni would not have taken back captaincy if he was not going to be there. <p></p> <p></p>"I think he (Dhoni) said, 'You will definitely see me in yellow'. Whether it's a player uniform or another yellow, it remains to be seen. I do believe he will be around as a mentor. If he wasn't keen on continuing, he would not have taken the captaincy back," Gavaskar told host broadcaster <i>Star Sports</i> after the CSK-GT game.