Chennai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. CSK batting first put 200 runs on board at the loss of 4 wickets. Dhoni only got to bat for 4 balls but his back-to-back sixes stole the limelight from everyone and set the atmosphere for Chepauk Crowd.

