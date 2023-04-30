Advertisement

MS Dhoni's Back-To-Back Sixes Sends Chepauk Crowd Into Frenzy - WATCH Viral Video

Dhoni only got to bat for 4 balls but his back-to-back sixes stole the limelight from everyone and set the atmosphere for Chepauk Crowd

Updated: April 30, 2023 5:36 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Chennai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. CSK batting first put 200 runs on board at the loss of 4 wickets. Dhoni only got to bat for 4 balls but his back-to-back sixes stole the limelight from everyone and set the atmosphere for Chepauk Crowd.

MS Dhoni now got 59 sixes in the 20th over. He took his tally up after smashing two consecutive sixes against Sam Curran. CSK also hold the record for most 200-plus records in the history of the Indian Premier League. The yellow army has reached the double-ton mark a total of 27 times.

