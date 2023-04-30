MS Dhoni's Back-To-Back Sixes Sends Chepauk Crowd Into Frenzy - WATCH Viral Video
Dhoni only got to bat for 4 balls but his back-to-back sixes stole the limelight from everyone and set the atmosphere for Chepauk Crowd
Chennai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is taking on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. CSK batting first put 200 runs on board at the loss of 4 wickets. Dhoni only got to bat for 4 balls but his back-to-back sixes stole the limelight from everyone and set the atmosphere for Chepauk Crowd.
MS Dhoni - the GOAT!
6,6 to finish the innings for CSK - he's still the greatest finisher of this league. ? #CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/XqX3LszV7T
Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 30, 2023
MS dhoni mass Six at Anbuden#CSKvsPBKS #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/SsRrLewKog
Vishal (@Fans4AlexZverev) April 30, 2023
MS Dhoni now got 59 sixes in the 20th over. He took his tally up after smashing two consecutive sixes against Sam Curran. CSK also hold the record for most 200-plus records in the history of the Indian Premier League. The yellow army has reached the double-ton mark a total of 27 times.
