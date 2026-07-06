IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • MS Dhoni’s CSK star replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India vs England ODIs

MS Dhoni’s CSK star replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India vs England ODIs

The BCCI has named Chennai Super Kings player as the replacement for injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's ODI squad for the England series.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy

CSK star replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy for England ODIs

India have been forced into a change ahead of their ODI series against England after an injury ruled one of their key all-rounders out of the three-match contest. The selectors have named an experienced replacement as the team finalises its squad for the series beginning on July 14.

The BCCI has confirmed that MS Dhoni’s CSK star Shivam Dube will replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against England.

Reddy is yet to recover from the quadriceps injury he suffered during the third ODI against Afghanistan. As a result, the young all-rounder has been ruled out of the entire England series, while there is still no official timeline for his return to competitive cricket.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Injury setback continues for Nitish Kumar Reddy

The injury has already forced Reddy to miss India’s T20I assignments against Ireland and England. He will now also sit out the three-match ODI series.

The 23-year-old was seen as a strong contender to establish himself in India’s ODI setup, especially with senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya currently recovering from injury at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

However, Reddy’s recovery is taking longer than expected and reports suggest the team management want him to complete his rehabilitation before returning to action.

Reddy has also been left out of India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, which begins on July 23.

His absence from consecutive assignments indicates that the selectors and medical staff are prioritising his full recovery rather than rushing him back into international cricket.

India squad for England ODI series

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Shivam Dube.

The three-match ODI series between India and England will begin on July 14 and conclude on July 19. India will hope the experienced Dube can provide balance to the side as they prepare for another important assignment away from home.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

WATCH: Rohit Sharma arrives in England, begins training ahead of India vs England ODI Series

WATCH: Rohit Sharma arrives in England, begins training ahead of India vs England ODI Series
Can BCCI Introduce a Tennis-Style Rule to Protect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Can BCCI Introduce a Tennis-Style Rule to Protect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
BCCI announces India’s women’s squad for Asian Games 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

BCCI announces India’s women’s squad for Asian Games 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead
Ravichandran Ashwin urges BCCI to decide immediately on Ro-Ko’s selection for ODI World Cup 2027, says…

Ravichandran Ashwin urges BCCI to decide immediately on Ro-Ko’s selection for ODI World Cup 2027, says…

Latest News

BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut delay debate

Rohit Sharma hits nets ahead of high-stakes England ODI series

Tendulkar's special message after Australia's 7th Women's T20 WC Title

WATCH: Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 balls in MLC 2026

Javier Aguirre's emotional reaction after Mexico's World Cup exit

Anvay Dravid anchors India U-19 innings

Editor's Pick

MS Dhoni’s CSK star replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India vs England ODIs

MS Dhoni’s CSK star replaces injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India vs England ODIs
BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut delay debate, defends Gambhir & Iyer’s decision

BCCI finally responds to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut delay debate, defends Gambhir & Iyer’s decision
WATCH: Dasun Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in MLC 2026

WATCH: Dasun Shanaka scripts HISTORY with 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls in MLC 2026
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…
Beth Mooney stars in final as Australia beat England to win record seventh Women’s T20 World Cup Title

Beth Mooney stars in final as Australia beat England to win record seventh Women’s T20 World Cup Title
England star left stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic India debut, calls him ‘Unbelievable Talent’

England star left stunned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s historic India debut, calls him ‘Unbelievable Talent’