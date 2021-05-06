Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers in the world for a reason. Dhoni is surely one of the biggest ambassadors of the game and his recent gesture after IPL 2021 was suspended proved that. With travel restrictions imposed by some countries, overseas players have been struggling to find a way to return home. While all this is happening, Dhoni has informed the CSK management that he will be the last person to leave the hotel.

Dhoni wants all his players to reach home safely and he will only leave after that. Dhoni is bound to win hearts with this gesture.

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK told The Indian Express.

The same report suggests that CSK has organised a charter flight for its players to travel from Delhi.

A ten-seater flight carrying CSK players went to Rajkot and Mumbai on Wednesday morning, while the evening charter plane dropped players from Bangalore and Chennai.

The skipper is scheduled to travel to Ranchi on Thursday evening.

Not just CSK, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings also arranged charter flights for their players to return home, while players of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad boarded commercial flights.

The BCCI has also informed all players to quarantine themselves for three days after reaching home as well.

Reports suggest that BCCI is looking for a window in September to conduct the remaining 31 matches.