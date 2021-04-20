MS Dhoni is just not a cricketer, he is an ambassador of the sport and the CSK skipper gave fans a glimpse of it on Monday after Chennai beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in Wankhede Stadium. After the match, a CSK support staff member saluted Dhoni while he was walking back into the dressing room. Dhoni being the large-hearted person responded to it with a salute. <p></p> <p></p>The picture has surfaced on social space and has immediately gone viral: <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4599206" align="alignnone" width="1200"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4599206" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/MicrosoftTeams-image-16.jpg" alt="MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni age, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni ipl, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni wife, MS Dhoni captain, MS Dhoni retirement, MS Dhoni wicketkeeper, MS Dhoni skipper, CSK vs RR, CSK vs RR highlights, CSK vs RR scorecard, CSK vs RR videos, CSK vs RR result, CSK vs RR news. CSK vs RR updates, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals highlights, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals news, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals updates, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 Results, IPL 2021 Points Table, IPL 2021 Full squads, IPL 2021 Schedule" width="1200" height="800" /> MS Dhoni, IPL 2021, CSK vs RR (Image: Twitter)[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted to Dhoni's heartwarming gesture: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Your character speaks louder than your words.....Best picture you all would see in internet today<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thala?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thala</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mahi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mahi</a> <a href="https://t.co/TWjSfeBY9Z">pic.twitter.com/TWjSfeBY9Z</a></p> <p></p> Lellapati Manikanta Reddy (@manilellapati) <a href="https://twitter.com/manilellapati/status/1384393195442774018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">&#x1f647;&#x200d;&#x2642;&#x1f525; <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/saMNI4A3JB">pic.twitter.com/saMNI4A3JB</a></p> <p></p> DHONI Army TN&#x2122; (@DhoniArmyTN) <a href="https://twitter.com/DhoniArmyTN/status/1384389539947454464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pic of last night &#x2764;&#xfe0f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a> staff member saluting Team Captain as well as Lieutenant Colonel and Maahi bhai also Salute back them! <p></p> <p></p>Now some barking dogs telling <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> using just mobile not saluting back. <p></p>How much hate and negativity you have <p></p>Dogs&#x1f926;&#x1f3fb;&#x200d;&#x2640;&#xfe0f; &#x1f974; <a href="https://t.co/8DCnK3q0yO">pic.twitter.com/8DCnK3q0yO</a></p> <p></p> Sagar Kamble&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@IamSKtashan) <a href="https://twitter.com/IamSKtashan/status/1384389181791621121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 20, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Not just in Ranchi, or his adopted home - Chennai - Dhoni is popular all across India and is a global star. The former India captain received much adulation wherever he plays. Dhoni - who retired from international cricket last year - has not played much cricket and his form has been a concern for CSK. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni would like to bounce back with some good performances in the upcoming matches. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, CSK zoomed to the second spot in the points table. They are just behind table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore - who are the only team who have not been beaten thus far.