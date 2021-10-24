<strong>Dubai:</strong> MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, but his popularity has not dipped - even a bit. Dhoni - who is currently the mentor of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team - congratulated Pakistan players in Dubai after the 10-wicket win. It was a clinical show from Pakistan which helped them win their first-ever game against India in a World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted to the moment that is breaking the internet now: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Good to see these pictures and moments coming out. <p></p>Both MS Dhoni and <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> maintained grace even in face of defeat. <p></p>Also, Pakistani players should be appreciated for interacting with one of the best cricketing brains even after winning and not being cocky about it. <a href="https://t.co/6ovBB7bQID">pic.twitter.com/6ovBB7bQID</a></p> <p></p> Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) <a href="https://twitter.com/iNabeelHashmi/status/1452330116726542354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Discussion of Babar with MS Dhoni <a href="https://t.co/U1B2c2vVfx">pic.twitter.com/U1B2c2vVfx</a></p> <p></p> UET's Einsteins &#x1f1f5;&#x1f1f0; (@uetseinsteins) <a href="https://twitter.com/uetseinsteins/status/1452328322202013703?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChennaiIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZcbfKNxdOJ">pic.twitter.com/ZcbfKNxdOJ</a></p> <p></p> Firoz Mansoori (@FerozMansoori) <a href="https://twitter.com/FerozMansoori/status/1452328199963258885?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>