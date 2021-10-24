Dubai: MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, but his popularity has not dipped – even a bit. Dhoni – who is currently the mentor of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team – congratulated Pakistan players in Dubai after the 10-wicket win. It was a clinical show from Pakistan which helped them win their first-ever game against India in a World Cup.

Here is how fans reacted to the moment that is breaking the internet now: