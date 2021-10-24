Dubai: MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, but his popularity has not dipped – even a bit. Dhoni – who is currently the mentor of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team – congratulated Pakistan players in Dubai after the 10-wicket win. It was a clinical show from Pakistan which helped them win their first-ever game against India in a World Cup.

Here is how fans reacted to the moment that is breaking the internet now:

Good to see these pictures and moments coming out. Both MS Dhoni and @imVkohli maintained grace even in face of defeat. Also, Pakistani players should be appreciated for interacting with one of the best cricketing brains even after winning and not being cocky about it. pic.twitter.com/6ovBB7bQID Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) October 24, 2021