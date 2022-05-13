Mumbai: MS Dhoni is easily the most popular player in India and his stocks have not dipped even after he has stopped wearing the blue for the national side. In the IPL, in the yellow – Dhoni is considered nothing short of a demi-god. It is a common sighting to see Dhoni passing advise to young players after matches on the sidelines.

After Dale Steyn got an autograph from Dhoni the other night, Mumbai’s Shane Bond did not want to miss out on the opportunity of getting a signed jersey from the CSK captain.

After the match on Thursday night, Bond asked Dhoni for the favour and the CSK captain obliged.

Here is the image of the moment that is now being loved by fans.