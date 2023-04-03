MS Dhoni's Incredible Stats At Chepauk In IPL Should Be A Threat For Lucknow Super Giants

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is set to face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday

Chennai: After losing against Gujarat Titans in the opening clash of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the fan favourite franchise will return to their home ground at Chepauk Stadium to take on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai failed to perform with the bat in their first match as no other batter apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad was able to have a decent outing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. CSK will like to get into the win column with a victory at their home ground.

IPL has returned to the home-and-away format after a span of four years and this will be the first time CSK will be playing at Chepauk without Suresh Raina. However, fans will still be excited to see MS Dhoni in action at Chepauk.

Dhoni also have tremendous stats at the Chepauk ground. He has scored 1363 runs in 48 innings with an astonishing average of 43.97. He has 7 half-centuries at the venue and an impressive strike rate of 143.17. Chennai will hope for MS Dhoni to replicate a similar performance on Monday against Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK vs LSG

CSK didn't have a pleasant outing last year and will be looking forward to have a better outing this time around as there are speculations that this edition of Indian Premier League might be the last one for the legendary MS Dhoni.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma