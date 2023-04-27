New Delhi: India are set to take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval from June 7-12. India recently announced the squad for the summit clash, with some surprise selections. KL Rahul, who has been going through a lean patch, and was stripped of Test deputyship, was included in the team along with Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped from the team following an extended lean patch. Rahane has been in staggering form in IPL 2023 but many experts have questioned his selection in the Test team based on his IPL performance.