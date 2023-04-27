MS Dhoni's Inputs Were Taken Before Selecting Ajinkya Rahane In WTC Final Squad For Team India - Report
Ajinkya Rahane was rewarded with a place in the Indian Test team for the WTC final following a stellar show in the ongoing IPL 2023.
New Delhi: India are set to take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval from June 7-12. India recently announced the squad for the summit clash, with some surprise selections. KL Rahul, who has been going through a lean patch, and was stripped of Test deputyship, was included in the team along with Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped from the team following an extended lean patch. Rahane has been in staggering form in IPL 2023 but many experts have questioned his selection in the Test team based on his IPL performance.
Ajinkya Rahane's selection has baffled many experts but as per a report in Times of India BCCI took inputs from CSK skipper MS Dhoni before selecting Ajinkya Rahane in the Test squad.
Meanwhile, the report further states that Sarfaraz Khan, Ishan Kisan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini are likely to be the stand-by players for India in the WTC final. Also, it is reported that India could play a multi-day warm-up game ahead of the marquee clash from May 23, featuring the Indian players who will not be part of the IPL playoffs.
India vs Australia WTC Final Full Squads
India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
