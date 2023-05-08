MS Dhoni's New Black Traditional Look Leaves Fans Awestruck | Watch Viral Pics

Chennai: CSK captain MS Dhoni has kept the fans guessing about his retirement. It was speculated that IPL 2023 will be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni time and again said that he will only retire after playing in Chennai and the wicketkeeper-batter got his wish fulfilled when IPL returned to its original home and away format this year.

Ahead of the CSK vs LSG match, Danny Morrison tried to get Dhoni's views on his retirement by terming IPL 2023 his last, however, Dhoni left him bamboozled with a cheeky reply. Dhoni said to Morrison that he has already decided that IPL 2023 will be his last, hinting that he may possibly come back for IPL 2024.

"Clearly, This wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?" asked Morrison to which Dhoni replied, "You have decided it is my last IPL."

MS Dhoni Donns Black Kurta Payjama

Meanwhile, Dhoni has given glimpses of vintage Dhoni in the limited time he has batted in the IPL 2023, hitting a few sixes in the final overs, showing that he has still got enough skills to perform at the top level. Dhoni has also led CSK brilliantly, with the team winning six of the 11 games. CSK are placed second on the points table and have almost secured a place in the playoffs.

CSK will next take on Delhi capitals on May 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ahead of the match, Dhoni was seen in a new look, wearing a black traditional attire, the pictures of which have gone viral on social media.