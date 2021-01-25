Former India skipper MS Dhoni’s new look is impressing fans again. Pictures of Dhoni’s new-look, where he is clean-shaven surfaced on social space on Sunday and since has gone viral. In the new pictures that have surfaced – he looks fresher and younger. From his long-hair days to his all-bald look, Dhoni has always experimented with his looks and that has on most occasions impressed his fans – who love everything the Chennai Super Kings skipper does.

Here are pictures of his new look and how fans are reacting to it. Most are all hearts for it while some are a little more critical. All in all – it seems to be a hit!

Meanwhile, Dhoni – who announced his international retirement in August last year – made a comeback to cricket in the Indian Premier League where he led Chennai Super Kings. It was a forgettable tournament for the Dhoni-led side as they finished last in the points table. Also, it was the first time the side did not make the playoffs in the history of the tournament.

Dhoni – who had not played cricket since India’s 2019 World Cup exit – was making a much-awaited return but he did not get among the runs and hence faced heavy backlash.

Soon Dhoni would be leading the CSK side again in IPL 14 which would take place after the England series. The mini-auctions are scheduled to take place in Chennai next month.