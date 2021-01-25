Former India skipper MS Dhoni's new look is impressing fans again. Pictures of Dhoni's new-look, where he is clean-shaven surfaced on social space on Sunday and since has gone viral. In the new pictures that have surfaced - he looks fresher and younger. From his long-hair days to his all-bald look, Dhoni has always experimented with his looks and that has on most occasions impressed his fans - who love everything the Chennai Super Kings skipper does. <p></p> <p></p>Here are pictures of his new look and how fans are reacting to it. Most are all hearts for it while some are a little more critical. All in all - it seems to be a hit! <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">Mahiya &#x1f63b;&#x2665;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/BOgjjQm6dN">pic.twitter.com/BOgjjQm6dN</a></p> <p></p> Mahi7781 (@MSD7781Ofl) <a href="https://twitter.com/MSD7781Ofl/status/1353602666132172800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">New look my hero <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mahi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mahi</a> <a href="https://t.co/tCdMBSWGJv">pic.twitter.com/tCdMBSWGJv</a></p> <p></p> Vishal tomar (@Vishaltomar070) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vishaltomar070/status/1353600045325533187?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hey my love <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ms?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ms</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/etIwukQpuW">pic.twitter.com/etIwukQpuW</a></p> <p></p> MS Dhoni Fan (@mahikiprachu_7) <a href="https://twitter.com/mahikiprachu_7/status/1353596861945245696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Latest look of MS Dhoni &#x1f60d;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://t.co/KSwNIzw5Qf">pic.twitter.com/KSwNIzw5Qf</a></p> <p></p> DHONIsm&#x2122; &#x2764;&#xfe0f; (@DHONIism) <a href="https://twitter.com/DHONIism/status/1352928436499537925?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ms dhoni New look <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChennaiSuperKings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChennaiSuperKings</a> <a href="https://t.co/mXV0eDKYhL">pic.twitter.com/mXV0eDKYhL</a></p> <p></p> Cricupdates4u (@cricupdates4u) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricupdates4u/status/1353584850234650625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Dhoni - who announced his international retirement in August last year - made a comeback to cricket in the Indian Premier League where he led Chennai Super Kings. It was a forgettable tournament for the Dhoni-led side as they finished last in the points table. Also, it was the first time the side did not make the playoffs in the history of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni - who had not played cricket since India's 2019 World Cup exit - was making a much-awaited return but he did not get among the runs and hence faced heavy backlash. <p></p> <p></p>Soon Dhoni would be leading the CSK side again in IPL 14 which would take place after the England series. The mini-auctions are scheduled to take place in Chennai next month.