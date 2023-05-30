MS Dhoni's Reaction After CSK Beat GT To Win 5th IPL Title Goes Viral | Watch

Ahmedabad: With 10 needed off the last two balls, CSK's hopes of fifth IPL title were grim, however, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a boundary off Mohit Sharma to pull off a remarkable win for CSK. After the win, MS Dhoni's reaction is going viral on social media.

Gaikwad, Conway Set Up Stiff Chase For CSK

Having been set a target of 171 runs in 15 overs after rain cut short the match, CSK needed a brisk start and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway did exactly the same, adding 74 runs for the 1st wicket in 6.3 overs. However, both fell to Noor Ahmed in the same over. Ajinkya Rahane then took charge and played a brilliant cameo of 27. Ambati Rayudu helped CSK motor along post Rahane's wicket as Shivam Dube was struggling at the other end. With 22 needed off 15 balls, the game was up for grabs for CSK, however, Mohit Sharma dismissed Rayudu and MS Dhoni on consecutive balls to bring GT back. Shami gave just eight runs in the penultimate over to leave 14 for CSK to win the final. Mohit Sharma bowled 4 perfect yorkers that fetched only a single on each delivery, putting CSK in trouble, with 10 needed off two. However, Jadeja hit a six and a boundary to break hearts of GT fans.

Sai Sudarshan Leads Leads GT To A Massive Score

A magnificent 96 off just 47 balls by Sai Sudarsan, aided by Wriddhiman Saha's 56 helped Gujarat Titans post a mammoth 214-4 in their 20 overs. GT got off to a blazing start asWriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill added 67 runs for the first wicket in 7 overs. Gill was out for 39, courtesy of MS Dhoni's brilliant stumping, but Saha continued and reached his fifty. He stitched a partnership of 64 runs with Sai Sudarshan. Post Saha's dismissal for 54, Sai Sudarshan turned on the beast mode and whacked the CSK bowlers to all corners. Sudarsan added 89 runs with Hardik Pandya (21) to help GT post a huge score.