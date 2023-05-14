Advertisement

MS Dhoni's Sweet Gesture Towards Fans On Eve Of CSK vs KKR Match Goes Viral

On eve of the CSK vs KKR match, MS Dhoni gave autographs to the CSK fans while asking them to make less noise.

Updated: May 14, 2023 10:42 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Chennai: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. CSK with 15 points sits comfortably at the second position in the points table and a win against KKR will not only take them to the helm of the points table but will also make them the first team to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs.

On the eve of the match, people in large numbers gathered to witness MS Dhoni practice. In a video that is going viral on social media, MS Dhoni gave autographs to the fans while asking them to make less noise. Watch VIDEO

MS Dhoni Leaves Fans Guessing On IPL Retirement

There are a lot of speculations regarding MS Dhoni's future in IPL. Dhoni, when asked about his retirement in IPL 2021 had said that he would like to play in Chennai once before his retirement. Dhoni got his wish fulfilled when IPL returned to its original home and away format in IPL 2024 after which it was assumed that Dhoni will bid adieu to the game as a player. However, Dhoni shocked fans when he left Danny Morrison stunned with a cryptic response when the Kiwi commentator asked about his swansong tour.

"This wonderful swansong tour, you last, how are you enjoying it?" asked Morrison. In response, MS Dhoni said, "Well you have decided it's my last". Meanwhile, CSK also reacted to MS Dhoni's comments with a tweet, which read, "You've decided it is my last IPL, not me - #THALA"

Also, MS Dhoni's close friend Suresh Raina confirmed that Dhoni will be playing for one more year after winning the IPL trophy. "Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year)," Raina quoted Dhoni.

