As former India skipper MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi completed a decade of togetherness, the latter penned a heartfelt post for their ardent fans on the ocassion. She took to Instagram and highlighted the essence of togetherness and also spoke of the ups and downs. Sakshi – who has been a major support for the former skipper -also thanked fans in a special manner.

Her post read, “Walking together for 10 years has been a team work .

Building space for each others growth has helped us mature.

Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer.

Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those!

Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger.

Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love! Celebrating this day by being grateful to our parents, siblings, relatives and friends.

Missing our loving and caring friends who have been our strong support system at all times.

Thank you to all the loving fans, without them the journey would be bland.”

Dhoni – who has not played cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss in the 2019 Cricket World Cup – was slated to feature in the upcoming cash-rich Indian Premier League has now been postponed indefinitely.