MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 40

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s PS-W vs MR-W at Sydney Showground Stadium: The 38th match of the ongoing WBBL will be played between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women. Scorchers have won four of their nine matches while losing two and two have ended in a no result. On the other hand, Renegades have managed to win just 1 of their nine matches, suffered defeats in six with two producing no results. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PS-W vs MR-W, Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Player List, Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PS-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Rebel WBBL 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rebel WBBL 2020

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 38 toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 6.15 AM IST – November 15 in India.

Time: 6.45 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium.

PS-W vs MR-W My Dream11 Team

L Lee (captain), S Devine (vice-captain), A Sattherthwaite, C Piparo, E Fazackerley, S Molineux, H Graham, N Bolton, S Glenn, R Mair, M Strano

PS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel

Melbourne Renegades Women: Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Amy Sattherthwaite, Erin Fazackerly, Courtney Webb, Josie Dooley, Molly Strano, Rosemary Mair, Carly Leeson, Courtney Neale, Rebecca Carter

PS-W vs MR-W Squads

Perth Scorchers Women: Nicole Bolton, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Down, Sarah Glenn, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Sophie Devine, Megan Banting, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham

Melbourne Renegades Women: Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb and Amy Yates, Amy Sattherthwaite, Makinley Blows, Rebecca Carter, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerly

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PS-W Dream11 Team/ MR-W Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.