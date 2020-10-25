MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 5

<h2>MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL</h2> <p></p>Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 - Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's MS-W vs ST-W: <p></p> <p></p>Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 5 - MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Tips, MS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs, MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction - Rebel WBBL. <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MS-W vs ST-W, Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - MS-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Online Cricket Tips - Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Rebel WBBL 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Rebel WBBL 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 1 toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 3.30 AM (IST) - October 26 in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 4.00 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> North Sydney Oval, Sydney. <p></p><h2>MS-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Knight, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Tammy Beaumont, Anika Learoyd, Shabnim Ismail, Rachel Trenaman <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W)</strong>: <p></p> <p></p>Meg Lanning (c), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Georgia Gall, Sophie Day. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W)</strong>: <p></p> <p></p>Sam Bates, Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Hannah Darlington, Rachael Haynes, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (SA) Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (Eng), Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson. <p></p><h2>Dream11 Top Picks/ MS-W vs ST-W Dream11/ MS-W Dream11 Team/ ST-W Dream11 Team/ <strong>Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team</strong></h2>