MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 5

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 1 toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 3.30 AM (IST) – October 26 in India.

Time: 4.00 AM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

MS-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team

Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Knight, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Tammy Beaumont, Anika Learoyd, Shabnim Ismail, Rachel Trenaman

SQUADS

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W):

Meg Lanning (c), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Georgia Gall, Sophie Day.

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W):

Sam Bates, Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Hannah Darlington, Rachael Haynes, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (SA) Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (Eng), Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson.

