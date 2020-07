MSF vs TUH Dream11, ECS T10 - Frankfurt: Team, Full Squad MSC Frankfurt vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Fan

MSF vs TUH Dream11 Team Hints

MSF vs TUH Dream11 ECS T10 League 2020 Frankfurt: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MSC Frankfurt vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main at 9:30 PM IST July 19: The ECS T10 series continues in Frankfurt. Six teams were vying for the title. Hosts Frankfurt CC, Germany’s T20 champions FCA 04 United Stars Cricket Club Darmstadt, Hainhausen, Hattersheim, MSC Frankfurt and Wiesbaden compete in ten T10 matches to establish the European Series Frankfurt Champions.

Now we are down to just two teams – MSC Frankfurt and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main – who will play in the summit clash.

Toss: The toss between MSC Frankfurt and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt

MSF vs TUH My Dream11 Team

M Yar Ashraf (captain), A Salam-Bhatti (vice-captain), J Butt, I Miakhel, Z Qamar, S Khan, A Hamid-Bhatti, N Mahmod-Khan, D Muhammad, Y Ramzan-Butt, Y Mehmood-Sheikh

MSF vs TUH SQUADS

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Mahid Butt, Anees-ur-Rehman Bhatti, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Amir Waheed, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Naser Mahmod-Khan, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Hasher Rehma-Bhatti, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung

MSC Frankfurt: Mohabbat Miakhel, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Paramveer Singh, M Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel, Idrees Miakhel, Habib Rahman, H Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan,

