MSW vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 18

Dream11 Team Prediction

MSW vs AUM: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 18

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Msida Warriors CC vs American University of Malta will take place at 6.30 PM IST – November 30.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

MSW vs AUM My Dream11 Team

Keeper Rahul Nair (c)

Batters Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Justin George

All-Rounders Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Salu Thomas

Bowlers Shubham Patel (vc), Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Renil Paul

SQUADS

Msida Warriors CC:

Samuel George, Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Salu Thomas, Tom Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Basil Joy, Samuel George, Dives Kumar, Akhil Piostine, Jibin Sebastian, Rijesh Jayamalli, Sachin Baby, Rajeesh Mundoli.

American University of Malta:

Darshit Patankar, Saneesh Kumar, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Nishit Bhatt, Shiv Singh, Asif Ali Khan, Rammohan Gardas, Prithvi Chauhan, Deepak Singh, Ravi Paul, Girish Bapathu, Akhil Konda.

