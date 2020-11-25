MSW vs MAR Dream11 Team Predictions And Fantasy Tips: Toss Timing, Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 6, November 25 Wednesday

MSW vs MAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MSW vs MAR at Marsa Sports Club: In the final match of Wednesday, sixth overall of ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC will lock horns with Marsa CC.

Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MSW vs MAR, ECS T10 – Malta 2020, Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Team Player List, Marsa CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MSW vs MAR ECS T10 – Malta 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa CC ECS T10 – Malta 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – ECS T10 Malta

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Msida Warriors CC and Marsa CC will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – November 25 in India.

Time: 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

MSW vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Rahul Nair (captain), Zeeshan Khan (vice-captain), Haroon Mughal, Salu Thomas, Farhan Masih, Manuel Antony, Noshair Akhter, Muhammad Usman, Justin George, Sumair Khan, Dives Kumar

MSW vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair, Justin George, Jibin Sebastian, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Rijesh Jayamalli, Manuel Antony, Titi Thomas, Shijil Joy

Marsa CC: John Grima, Muhammad Usman, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, David Athwal, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Abishek Kuntala

MSW vs MAR Full Squads

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Justin George, Rijesh Jayamalli, Renil Paul, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Jibin Sebastian, Samuel George, Samuel George, Akhil Piostine, Tito Thomas, Sachin Baby, Shijil Joy, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli

Marsa CC: John Grima, Muhammad Usman, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Farhan Masih, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Muhammad Zubair, Abishek Kuntala, Glenn Tavilla, David Athwal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MSW Dream11 Team/ MAR Dream11 Team/ Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Malta 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.