MSW vs SOC Dream11 Team Predictions And Fantasy Tips: Toss Timing, Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 12, November 27 Friday

Msida Warriors CC vs Southern Crusaders CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s MSW vs SOC at Marsa Sports Club: In the 12th match of the ECS T10 – Malta, Msida Warriors CC will lock horns with Southern Crusaders CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Msida Warriors CC and Southern Crusaders CC will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – November 27 in India.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

MSW vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Justin George (captain), Zeeshan Yousaf (vice-captain), Dives Kumar, Renil Paul, Manuel Antony, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Gopal Thakur, Micheal Goonetilleke, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Rijesh Jayamalli

MSW vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Shijil Joy, Akhil Piostine, Tito Thomas, Tom Thomas, Manuel Antony, Justin George, Rijesh Jayamalli, Renil Paul, Basil Joy

Southern Crusaders CC: Zeeshan Yousaf, Micheal Goonetilleke, Gaurav Maithani, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Eardley Chandiram, Indika Thilan Perera, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal, Ezhaq Masih

MSW vs SOC Full Squads

Msida Warriors CC: Renil Paul, Basil Joy, Samuel George, Salu Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Jibin Sebastian, Samuel George, Sachin Baby, Rajeesh Mundoli, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Shijil Joy, Akhil Piostine, Tito Thomas, Tom Thomas, Manuel Antony, Justin George, Rijesh Jayamalli

Southern Crusaders CC: Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal, Ezhaq Masih, Royal Butt, Jamadiul Hossain, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon, Zeeshan Yousaf, Micheal Goonetilleke, Gaurav Maithani, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Eardley Chandiram, Indika Thilan Perera, Jojo Thomas

