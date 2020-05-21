Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers, Vanuatu T10 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MTB vs MFE at Vanuatu Cricket Ground: Some much needed live cricket action for the fans amid the global outbreak of deadly Coronavirus disease. In the first match of Vanuatu T10 Blast Cricket League 2020, MT Bulls will take on Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu cricket ground on Thursday (May 21). The match will start at 7.30 AM (IST).

For cricket lovers in India, the Vanuatu T10 League match between MT Bulls and Mighty Efate Panthers will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. You can also watch the live cricket streaming of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 on online apps – SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

TOSS – The toss between MT Bulls and Mighty Efate Panthers will take place at 7 AM (IST).

Time: 7.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Clement Tommy

Batsmen: Julian Tommy, Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot

All-Rounders: Andrew Masnale (C), Patrick Matautaava (VC), Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth

Bowlers: Williamsing Nalisa, Godfrey Mangau, Edwell Kalafu

MTB vs MFE Probable Playing XIs

MT Bulls: Clement Tommy (WK); Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Julian Tommy, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale (C), Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson.

Mighty Efate Panthers: Jarryd Allan (WK); Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae.

MTB vs MFE Squads

MT Bulls: Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

