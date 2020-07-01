MTV vs SCE Dream Team XI, Dream11 ECS T10 Kummerfeld: Top Picks, Full Squad MTV Stallions vs SC Europa Cricket July 1 5:30 PM IST

MTV vs SCE Dream11 Team And Picks

MTV vs SCE Dream11 Tips: The ECS T10 Kummerfeld will see six German teams square off for the title. The teams are SG Findorff EV, Polizeisportverein Hann Munden, MTV Stallions, SC Europa, VFB Fallersleben and Kummerfelder Sportverein. The 20 matches will be played across five days, all at the same venue in Kummerfeld Sport Verein. Four matches will be played on each day with Friday being the D Day.

MTV Stallions vs SC Europa Cricket Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sport Verein

MTV vs SCE Dream11 Top Picks

Mohammad Faruq-Arabzai (captain), Sahel Darwesh (vice-captain), Ashish Sharma, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Israfeel Zazai, Shabeer Ahmad, Ujwal Gadiraju, Ehsanollah Moman, Asad Sangari, Surajlal Putta-Motilal, Gaurav Singh-Rathore

MTV Stallions vs SC Europa Cricket Full Squad List

SCE: Izatullah Amini, Rahimullah Khan, Ashish Sharma, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwesh, Wahidullah Amini, Malith Herath, Muhammad Khan Jr, Israfeel Zazai, Umar Farooq, Bilal Shinwari, Dev Rana, Imran Khan Jr., Shabeer Ahmad, Vishal Thakar, Ghulam Akbar Dargey, Avi Soni, Abdul Wajid Khan

MTV: Ahsan Ashraf, Ahmad Asghar, Mohamat Jalil, Hammad Khan, Abdullah Khan, Alexander Knapman, Naill Perfect, Giriraj Manoharan, Fakhar Ahmed, Masih Shams, Rashad Mehmood, Aziz Ullah Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Luqman Ahmad, Maroof Sayeed Shah, Ahmed Hamid Wardak, Iftikhar Khan, Ammar Khalid, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Jeevan Bhatt, Shekhar Patra

