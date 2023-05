My Dream11 Team MU vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of MU vs CRS, Milan United Dream11 Team Player List, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Milan United vs Cricket Stars will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 4, Thursday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

MU vs CRS My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Sadeeth Varadharajah, Shihan Perera(c)

Batters: Shehan Dinuka, Harkamal Singh-2

All-rounders: Roshan Silva(vc), Deepndra Singh Shekhawat

Bowlers: Ashan Ranasinghe, Gayan Silva, Sukhraj Singh, Amandeep Singh, Nalain Haider

MU vs CRS Probable XI

Milan United (MU) : Sadeeth Varadharajah, Fahad Muhammad, Ishan Jayakody, Shehan Dinuka, Roshan Silva, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Heshan, Alex Cristian, Ashan Ranasinghe, Gayan Silva, Hirun Fernando

Cricket Stars (CRS) : Nasir Ramzan, Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehmoor Javed, Khawar Aslam, Rajmani Singh, Deepndra Singh Shekhawat, Jabrar Afzal, Shishir Hossain, Sufian Ali, Amandeep Singh, Nalain Haider

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.