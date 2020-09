MUD vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 3 of ECS T10 – Bulgaria at National Sports Academy, September 7, 3:00 PM IST Monday

MUD vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 3 of ECS T10 - Bulgaria a

MUD vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Hints

Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 3 of ECS T10 – Bulgaria at National Sports Academy, September 7, 3:30 PM IST Monday:

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League that include Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC.

They are going to be playing in 24 matches starting September 7 till September 11.

The five matches for today are: Medical University Sofia vs MU Dons, Medical University Sofia vs Barbarian CC, MU Dons vs Barbarian CC, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC.

TOSS TIMING: The toss for the ECS T10 – Rome for the league match between MU Dons vs Barbarian CC will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

MUD vs BAR My Dream11 Team

WK: S Ali, H Boykov Ivanov

BAT: K Dasan, N Robinson, N Nankov

AR: T Suresh, A Rehmetulla, S Clarkson

BOWL: K Sreekumar, R Patel, A Lilov

FULL SQUADS

MU Dons Squad

Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Sulaiman Ali, Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Rohan Patel, and Arif Khan.

Barbarian CC Squad

Krasmir Kavenov, Andre Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Diyan Georgive Shipkov, Stuart Clarkson, Ivaylo, Katzarski, Jevon Payne, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Tom Omolo, Andy Robinson, and Alexander Stoychev.

