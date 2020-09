MUD vs TUS Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of MU Dons vs Indian Tuskers ECS T10 – Bulgaria Match, 3:30 PM IST September 9, Wednesday

MUD vs TUS Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of MU Dons vs Indian Tuskers

MUD vs TUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS T10 – Bulgaria game between MU Dons and Indo-Bulgarian CC on Tuesday (September 8) was won by the latter. After opting to bat first, MU Dons scored 100/2 courtesy K Dasan’s unbeaten 46. In reply, Indo-Bulgarian CC rode on B Tahiri’s unbeaten fifty to cross the line with seven wickets and four balls to spare. For MU Dons, A Rehemtullah took three wickets.

MUD vs TUS TOSS: 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

MUD vs TUS Full Squads

MUD: Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtullah, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi

TUS: Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji, Mandeep Singh

MUD vs TUS My Dream11 Team

S Ali (wk), K Dasan (c), Z Asif (vc), C John, A Rehemtullah, A Harikumar, F Mohammad, T Suresh, K Sreekumar, B Constantine, A Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MUD Dream11 Team/ TUS Dream11 Team/ MU Dons Dream11 Team/ Indian Tuskers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more