‘I Could Only Remember My Late Father’- Mukesh Kumar Gets Emotional Maiden India Call-Up

New Delhi: Years of struggle flashed before the eyes of Mukesh Kumar when he got to know about his selection to the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the series on Sunday and Mukesh Kumar got his maiden call-up as T20 World Cup-bound players have not been included in the team.

Mukesh Kumar had no idea about his team selection until he was added to the Indian team’s official WhatsApp group. He was elated after learning the news and got emotional about wearing an Indian jersey against South Africa in the ODI series.

“I got very emotional. It was all blur. I could only remember my father late Kashi Nath Singh’s face. My father, till I played Ranji Trophy for Bengal did not think I am good enough to do well professionally. Unko Shaq thaa ki main kaabil hoon bhi ya nahi (He doubted whether I was good enough or not),” Mukesh Kumar told PTI.

He added, “Today my mom had tears in her eyes. She was so emotional. Everyone at home started crying. You can have God’s gift but what you do with that is upto you. Life is all about learning and it never stops. My endeavour would be to ensure that till I play cricket, I should never stop learning.”

Mukesh Kumar made his debut for India A against New Zealand A last month and has played well consistently for Bengal in domestic cricket.

“Laxman sir told me that Mukesh whatever lengths you bowl for Bengal and how you set up batters, just replicate that consistently. I just followed his instruction,” he concluded.

Mukesh Kumar lost his father to a brain stroke just before the Ranji Trophy final and will look to fulfil his dream by playing well against South Africa.