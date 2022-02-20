MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

MUL vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 29: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST Feb 20:

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between MUL vs ISL. Also, Check Multan Sultans Dream 11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, February 20.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Tim David, Liam Dawson, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imran Tahir, Waqas Maqsood, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan Vice-captain: Faheem Ashraf

MUL vs ISL Predicted Playing 11

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Marchant de Lange

Team Squads:

Multan Sultans Squad: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Anwar Ali, Johnson Charles, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Dominic Drakes, Rizwan Hussain, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Sohaib Maqsood

Islamabad United Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali(c), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant de Lange, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Zafar Gohar, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Huraira, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Akhlaq, Athar Mahmood