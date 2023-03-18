MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of MUL vs LAH, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between MUL vs LAH will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 18 March, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

MUL vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, S Billings

Batsmen: R Rossouw, K Pollard, F Zaman

All-Rounders: D Wiese, S Raza, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Ihsanullah, A Afridi

MUL vs LAH Probable XI

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

