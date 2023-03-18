Advertisement
MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between MUL vs LAH will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 18 March, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
MUL vs LAH My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan, S Billings
Batsmen: R Rossouw, K Pollard, F Zaman
All-Rounders: D Wiese, S Raza, Anwar Ali
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Ihsanullah, A Afridi
MUL vs LAH Probable XI
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah
Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk
