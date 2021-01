MUM v KER Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy January 13, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

MUM v KER Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Janu

Dream11 Team Prediction

MUM v KER: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy January 13, 2021, 6:30 PM IST:

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai would look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Kerala on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Led by Sanju Samson, Kerala got their campaign off to a winning start and would like to continue the good habit. Eyes will be on veteran Sreesanth – who is making a comeback to cricket.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Mumbai and Kerala will take place at 6.30 PM IST January 13.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

MUM v KER My Dream11 Team

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (vice-captain), Aditya Tare, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jalaj Saxena, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, S Midhun, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni

MUM v KER Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai: Surya Kumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hangavadi

Kerala: Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Asif KM

MUM v KER Full Squads

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Sachin Baby, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Mohan, S Sreesanth, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, Vathsal Govind

Mumbai: Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Kruthik Hanagavadi

