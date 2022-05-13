Mumbai: Nine titles between them in 15 seasons means Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have dominated IPL ever since its inception. But 2022 was different, not just because of the addition of two new teams. It was different because Chennai and Mumbai – who are the traditional heavyweights – have crashed out of the playoffs race with 11 games still to be played. While both sides are facing the heat, ex-English captain Michael Vaughan reckons it is an end of an era in IPL.

“It is an end of a powerful stint in the IPL. It is dark times for Mumbai and Chennai,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz after Mumbai beat Chennai by five wickets at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday.