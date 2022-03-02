<strong>New Delhi:</strong> It was a moment of history for 19-year old Siddharth Mohite as he stayed at the crease for a whopping 72 hours in net practice under the guidance of his mentor, Jwala Singh. Mohite batted in the nets for a marathon session and is now waiting for the Guinness Book of World Record to recognize his feat. <p></p> <p></p>The 19-year-old cricketer from Mumbai surpassed compatriot Virag Mane's 50-hour record, created in 2015, before batting for 72 hours and five minutes over the weekend. <p></p> <p></p>"I am very happy that I completed what I was trying. This was one way I wanted to show people that I have something extra in me. Due to the Covid lockdown I lost two good cricketing years which was a big loss. So, I thought of doing something different and randomly this thought came to me and then I contacted many academies and coaches," Mohite said in a press release. <p></p> <p></p>It is noteworthy that Jwala Singh who have been Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach supported him in achieving this feat. <p></p> <p></p>"Everyone said no to me. Then I contacted Jwala Sir and he said why not? He supported me all the way and provided whatever was required," added Mohite. <p></p> <p></p>A group of bowlers accompanied Mohite to support him throughout his session. As per the rule, a batter is allowed to have a break for five minutes in one hour. <p></p> <p></p>Mohite's recording and required papers will now be sent to the Guinness World Record books, Singh said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"Mohite was part of the MCC Pro-40 league before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 and then during the pandemic, his mom contacted me for his cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"But due to the lockdown everything was closed. Then one day he called me and asked to attempt this feat. To be very honest, I was not very keen for this but I was very much aware that many young cricketers have lost some good years," Singh said <p></p> <p></p>"So I thought 'if someone wanted to do something different why not?' And hence, I agreed to support," added Singh.