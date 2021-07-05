New Delhi: Rated as one of the finest T20 sides in the world, Mumbai Indians would now have to set up a new squad looking ahead. With the mega auction scheduled after the now-suspended IPL, franchises would be allowed to retain four players. With the side loaded with national and international stars, Mumbai team management is bound to have sleepless nights before the mega auction.

So, given an option – who are the four players they are likely to retain?

Rohit Sharma: He is the captain of the side and the leader of the pack. Rohit has won the IPL crown multiple times for the franchise and hence Mumbai would certainly look to build a side around him. They would trust his decision-making abilities and he could be the first name in their wishlist of retaining players.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has won innumerable games for the franchise and is one of their match-winners. He can be dangerous with the bat in the backend of the innings and can chip in with the ball as well. He has been an asset for the franchise and could be trusted again.

Kieron Pollard: The burly Windies player has been a regular member of the side and a match-winner on his day. He has been part of the MI setup and knows the dressing-room culture better than most. Pollard could be the only overseas retained player for Mumbai. It would be interesting to see if he gets retained or not.

Jasprit Bumrah: The premier bowler of the side, Bumrah is also one of the finest white-ball bowlers in the world. The Mumbai franchise would in all probability retain him ahead of the mega auction. Bumrah is an asset to have on your side in the T20s because of his ability to yorkers consistently.