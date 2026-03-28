Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 live streaming details: Timings, telecast date, when and where to watch MI vs KKR in India

Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the IPL's 19th edition with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

MI vs KKR

The IPL 2026 season is set to begin with an exciting clash between two big teams at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Mumbai Indians will be looking to finally win their sixth title, while three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will try to bounce back strongly after a poor last season.

MI will be aiming to win their sixth IPL title this season. Hardik Pandya will lead the team for the third consecutive year and will be under pressure to deliver a successful campaign.

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The five-time champions made a strong comeback last season and reached the playoffs, but their journey ended after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. MI have not won the trophy since 2020 and will be desperate to end their title drought this year.

Mumbai look well-balanced and dangerous on paper, star like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult.

KKR’s situation

Kolkata Knight Riders have also built a strong squad after a successful mini-auction. Ajinkya Rahane will continue as captain. The team will rely on a powerful lineup featuring Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen.

Notably, this will be the first season in more than ten years that KKR will play without Andre Russell.

Last season was disappointing for KKR as defending champions. They managed to win only 5 matches out of 14 and finished in 8th position.

Match details

When will the match be played?

The second match of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

At what time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the match?

You can watch the MI vs KKR match live on Star Sports TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotStar website and mobile app.

Both teams squad for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Izhar, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra.