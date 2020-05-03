Mumbai Indians cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who is left confined to his house during the coronavirus lockdown, has asked for medical assistance for his puppy on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>With his puppy's health deteriorating, the 29-year-old cricketer urged citizens to recommend "any hospital or clinic" where he can take his puppy for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). <p></p> <p></p>"Good morning. My puppy needs urgent medical attention. Any hospital or clinic in Mumbai where I can take him for MRI. As he is getting regular seizers. It's very very urgent. HELP help HELP. @AUThackeray @mybmc @MumbaiPolice," Surya Kumar Yadav tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Good morning. My puppy needs urgent medical attention. Any hospital or clinic in Mumbai where I can take him for MRI. As he is getting regular seizers. It's very very urgent. HELP help HELP. <a href="https://twitter.com/AUThackeray?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AUThackeray</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/mybmc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mybmc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MumbaiPolice</a></p> <p></p> Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar/status/1256814737846947841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The cricketer's pet has not been keeping well for the last couple of weeks. A week back as well, he wrote a similar tweet urging people to arrange "syrup" for his puppy which he couldn't find in his nearby medical store. <p></p> <p></p>"Hello. Hope everyone is safe and sound at home. Need this syrup for my puppy. Couldn't find it in any medstore near by. If someone can reach out to a Pet medico or any pet shop. Would be of great help. Need it urgently. Thank you. Take care," he had tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hello. Hope everyone is safe and sound at home. Need this syrup for my puppy. Couldn't find it in any medstore near by. If someone can reach out to a Pet medico or any pet shop. Would be of great help. Need it urgently. Thank you. Take care. <a href="https://t.co/DI7I2hLB8C">pic.twitter.com/DI7I2hLB8C</a></p> <p></p> Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar/status/1254678302113046530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>He has been one of the most consistent cricketers for his franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>He was slated to feature for MI in 2020 as well, but the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.