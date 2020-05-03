Mumbai Indians cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who is left confined to his house during the coronavirus lockdown, has asked for medical assistance for his puppy on Sunday.

With his puppy’s health deteriorating, the 29-year-old cricketer urged citizens to recommend “any hospital or clinic” where he can take his puppy for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

“Good morning. My puppy needs urgent medical attention. Any hospital or clinic in Mumbai where I can take him for MRI. As he is getting regular seizers. It’s very very urgent. HELP help HELP. @AUThackeray @mybmc @MumbaiPolice,” Surya Kumar Yadav tweeted.

Good morning. My puppy needs urgent medical attention. Any hospital or clinic in Mumbai where I can take him for MRI. As he is getting regular seizers. It’s very very urgent. HELP help HELP. @AUThackeray @mybmc @MumbaiPolice Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 3, 2020

The cricketer’s pet has not been keeping well for the last couple of weeks. A week back as well, he wrote a similar tweet urging people to arrange “syrup” for his puppy which he couldn’t find in his nearby medical store.

“Hello. Hope everyone is safe and sound at home. Need this syrup for my puppy. Couldn’t find it in any medstore near by. If someone can reach out to a Pet medico or any pet shop. Would be of great help. Need it urgently. Thank you. Take care,” he had tweeted.

Hello. Hope everyone is safe and sound at home. Need this syrup for my puppy. Couldn’t find it in any medstore near by. If someone can reach out to a Pet medico or any pet shop. Would be of great help. Need it urgently. Thank you. Take care. pic.twitter.com/DI7I2hLB8C Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 27, 2020

He has been one of the most consistent cricketers for his franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

He was slated to feature for MI in 2020 as well, but the T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.