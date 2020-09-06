Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Schedule: MI India Date, Time Table, Fixtures And Venue

With four Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies, Mumbai Indians (MI) are the tournament’s most successful team. Ahead of the 2020 event, MI signed two big names in Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

However, their star pacer Lasith Malinga has made himself unavailable for personal reasons.

Malinga, who made his IPL debut in 2009, is the leading wicket-taker (170) across 12 seasons so far. Last year, defending nine runs for their fourth title, the former Sri Lanka captain helped MI to the title, conceding just seven to give them a one-run victory against Chennai Super Kings off the last delivery.

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson, who is yet to play an IPL game, has been named as Malinga’s replacement.

Mumbai Indians – Full Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

Mumbai Indians – Full IPL 2020 Schedule

September 19, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

September 23, 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

September 28, 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Dubai)

October 1, 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 4, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3:30 PM IST (Sharjah)

October 6, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 11, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 16, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 18, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 23, 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 25, 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 28, 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST (Abu Dhabi)

October 31, 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30 PM IST (Dubai)

November 3, 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST (Sharjah)